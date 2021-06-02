Twitter launches Fleet ads for advertisers

With the introduction of Fleet ads, Twitter aims to provide a creative space for advertisers to showcase their brand in form of images and videos; analytics for the ads wil be in Twitter ads metrics.

Twitter launches Fleet ads which will provide full-screen, vertical format ads in the feature. Fleet ads are basically full-screen billboards for advertisers. The platform releases Fleet ads in an attempt to provide a creative space for the brands that showcase their behind-the-scenes or a hot take or a creator taking over the account of the brand.

We’re bringing full-screen, vertical ads to Twitter for the first time 📣



Announcing our pilot for Fleet ads. Learn more 👇 — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) June 1, 2021

Fleet ads support images and video in a 9:16 ratio. The video fleet ads are available for up to 30-seconds. Brands can also add a “swipe-up” call-to-action feature in the ads. Fleet ads will provide advertisers with insights on Twitter ads metrics including impressions, profile visits, clicks, website visits, video views, completes, and more.

For now, Fleet ads are only visible to a limited group of people in the US on iOS and Android. It is most likely to roll out for everyone with new updates to this format like stickers and backgrounds after its successful testing.

Twitter first launched Fleets in November last year, with the intention of making the users “feel more comfortable” by launching an ephemeral format.

