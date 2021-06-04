Twitter officially launches paid subscription service called Twitter Blue

With the introduction of Twitter Blue, users will get access to various features like customer support, Bookmark folders, Reader mode, and more through the paid subscription service.

In an attempt to make the platform experience more expressive and customized for the users, Twitter Blue has been introduced in Australia and Canada to gain an understanding of how the service is received by the users before the rollout on a wider scale.

Bookmark Folders: Bookmark Folders allow the user to organize their tweets more efficiently and save them in one place for easy access.

Reader Mode: Reader Mode provides the users with a more customized and personal experience while scrolling through Twitter. By turning the long threads on Twitter into easy-to-read text, the platform is aiming to provide users with a good reading experience.

Undo Tweet: With Undo Tweet, the users can undo a tweet for up to 30 seconds and correct their mistakes easily.

In addition to this, the Twitter Blue subscribers will also get access to customizable app icons for the device’s home screen, fun color themes for the Twitter app, and customer support. Twitter will be listening to feedback and building more features for the subscribers over time

