Zupee appoints Gaurav Mehta as Chief Marketing Officer

As per the role, Gaurav Mehta will be responsible for leading the marketing activities to help ensure maximum penetration for further development and growth of Zupee in India.

Zupee has announced the appointment of Gaurav Mehta as the Chief Marketing Officer for the brand to drive the company’s marketing strategy through a phase of accelerated growth. At Zupee, Mehta will also be responsible for establishing marketing fundamentals and mentoring a growing marketing team, while actively pursuing strong liaison with like-minded marketing partners across industries.

Gaurav brings over 19 years of experience, having led the marketing verticals of major companies including Yahoo India, OLX, and more. Prior to joining Zupee, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at GirnarSoft and led the marketing function at CarDekho, Gaadi.com, and Zigwheels. Analytics and research-driven marketer, he has been in the mobile marketing space since 2008. He has been felicitated with awards and accolades for his work as a marketer, in the past.

Congratulating Gaurav Mehta on his new role, Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder & CEO, Zupee, said, “We are pleased to have Gaurav head the marketing division at Zupee. As a user-centric, rapidly growing player in a technology-led innovation field, we needed someone who understands marketing well to further enhance Zupee’s positioning and reach. Given Gaurav’s extensive experience in the IT sector, he brings a sound understanding of both B2B and B2C segments and an omnichannel approach to problem-solving. We believe he is the right person for the job and wishes him a long association and the very best of stay at Zupee.”

Speaking on his appointment, Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, Zupee said, “I am excited to join Zupee as the organization and the online gaming sector are both going through a phase of rapid growth. It feels exciting to be a part of a young, dynamic and ambitious team that is open to experimentation and learning. Being in a tech-led innovations sector where we get to be the trendsetters and pioneers is inspiring. Dilsher’s vision is fantastic and I will be working with the team to work towards the fulfillment of that vision and make the best of what Zupee has to offer to every part of the country. It’s the best time for a marketing professional to build scalable partnerships, use data-driven insights to reach newer audiences, and accelerate growth.”

