Dentsu International appoints Fred Levron as Global Chief Creative Officer

The executive role will see Fred Levron leading the network’s holistic creative agenda and its portfolio of creative agencies worldwide.

Dentsu International has announced that Fred Levron has been named Global Chief Creative Officer. Teaming up with Clark, Levron will build on dentsu international’s current capabilities and storied Japanese creative roots and will be responsible for the network’s creative product and accelerating creativity across the entirety of dentsu international’s Creative, Media and CXM agency brands, as it transforms to become the most integrated network in the world.

For over two decades, Fred was recently recognized as the top Chief Creative Officer globally by The Drum publication global ranking in 2020 and The One Club global ranking for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

Wendy Clark, Global CEO, dentsu international said, “For 120 years, the dentsu group has been a beacon of creative craft and inspiration. Today marks an important moment as dentsu international appoints Fred as its Global Chief Creative Officer. Fred has one of the most lauded portfolios and creative reputations in the business. His appointment accelerates and emphasizes the importance of creativity as the hallmark of everything we do. I’m counting down the days until he joins.”

Fred Levron said, “My entire career has been driven by the ambition to transform the agencies and network I was part of and build brands and businesses through the power of modern creativity. Today, I’m so excited to start this new transformation journey as I’m joining Wendy and dentsu’s 45,000+ employees. We have the opportunity to build a unique creative company that brings creativity, tech, data, media, entertainment and commerce together to become the most attractive place for talents out there and the most relevant partner for the biggest brands.”

This appointment continues dentsu’s strong momentum in the marketplace including the recent launch of dentsu health, its acquisition of commerce and customer experience business, LiveArea, and major client wins and expansions including P&G, GSK, LinkedIn, Kroger, Heineken, Galderma, and American Express.

Fred is joining dentsu from FCB where he served as Worldwide Creative Partner. Over the years he helped lead a creative transformation that saw FCB becoming Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Network of the Year, a first in FCB’s 148-year long history and Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the year. Prior to FCB Fred was part of the leadership team at CAA Marketing the 4-time Emmy winner entertainment agency based in Los Angeles. He also held several positions over his 10-year tenure at Ogilvy Paris where he helped transform the agency into a global creative powerhouse.

