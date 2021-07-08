Dentsu Webchutney bags digital mandate for Cricuru

A business venture of Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar, Cricuru is based on the philosophy of making world-class cricket coaching accessible to everyone.

Dentsu Webchutney from the house of Dentsu India has won the digital creative and media duties for Cricuru, the recently launched learning platform for Cricket. To make cricketing a reality for millions, Cricuru has enlisted 30+ Master of International and first-class cricketers. These masters will come together to pass on their learnings around the world, starting with India.

A business venture of the ex-Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag along with Sanjay Bangar, a former assistant coach of the Indian men’s team, Cricuru was born out of their love and passion for the game and the philosophy that world-class cricket coaching should be accessible to everyone.

Speaking about Cricuru and the upcoming partnership with Dentsu Webchutney, Virender Sehwag, said, “With Cricuru, we are reaching talent in every part of the country, especially to the kids in smaller towns who don’t have access to high-class coaching. Our aim is to guide them with their skills and technique and help them get across those mental challenges that we have undergone as players in our careers. Backed with AI and dial-a-coach modules, this innovative and one-of-a-kind program needed the strategic and creative thinking of an agency like Dentsu Webchutney for our long-term success. Together, we hope to give every cricket aspirant an added ‘You+’ advantage.”

Prashant Gopalakrishnan, EVP & National Business Head, Dentsu Webchutney, said, “Dentsu Webchutney is thrilled to innovate for this exciting category, where ed-tech and cricket are coming together in a new way. This mandate brings with it a chance to work with the experience of legends across the globe. Their passion is contagious for our die-hard cricket fans at Webchutney. In fact, Viru’s philosophy of learning has played a huge role in helping craft our creative approach.”

Perfect Relations, the PR arm of Dentsu India handles the Public Relations mandate for Cricuru. The mandate also included the launch of the brand, nationally.

