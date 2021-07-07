Elephant Design appoints Elodie Nérot as Lead Designer

As per the new role, Elodie Nérot will help bolster the creative team at Elephant Design for further growth and expansion.

Elephant Design has further bolstered its design team with the appointment of Elodie Nérot as Lead Designer.

With over 15 years of experience across roles and organizations in Spain, France, Japan, and India, Elodie is an alumna of Strate, Ecole de Design Paris. After working with Atelier Pascalie in Paris for a few years, she was a part of Elephant in 2012-13 before moving on to teaching.

Sharing more about her new role Elodie Nérot, Lead designer, Elephant Design Pvt. Ltd. said, “I have lived in India for nearly a decade now and I’m fascinated about the innovation and development of the beauty and consumer goods segments here. After working in different cultures, I am glad to be back and share a creative and challenging journey with talented and experienced designers at Elephant”.

Along with Nerot, Nikhil Phadke, an alumnus of Savannah College of Art and Design (USA), and Yugandhara Dalvi, who has an applied arts background will continue to deliver strong creative impetus as Lead Designers for the organization.

Highlighting the future plans of the company, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder. Director, Elephant Design Pvt. Ltd, said, “Having Elodie back at Elephant feels really special and reiterates our belief in Elephant culture. Our team has never been stronger, and we are so ready to explore every exciting opportunity to make a difference. But we are not done yet …expect to hear about further augmentation soon!”

