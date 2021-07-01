Ethinos appoints Arnob Mukherji as Business Head

As a business head, Arnob will oversee the business strategy, align various initiatives, and enable digital capabilities to support enforcement at Ethinos.

Headquartered in Mumbai, an end-to-end digital and performance marketing agency, Ethinos is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Arnob Mukherji as a Business Head.

A graduate in major in Economics from Mumbai University, with a post-graduation in Business Management from SIES College of Management Studies, Mr. Mukherji comes with nearly 2 decades of rich and varied experience in the Media industry. His expertise spans the gamut across print, broadcast (radio & tv), ooh, and digital platforms. He brings with him a strong skill set in media sales, key account management, brand solutions, integrated marketing communication strategies, business development & strategies, bespoke solutions development & sales, client servicing, customer relationship management, P&L management, media budgeting, buying, planning & analysis, team handling, recruitment, appraisals & training, competitive market analysis, events, promotions & activations, etc.

Most recently, he served as Head of Sales at ‘Gulbadan Talkies Pvt Ltd, where he managed the Integrated Marketing Communication Business Development team that provides end to end brand integration solutions. Prior to this, he worked on some of the country’s leading groups/brands like DSport, Laqshya Media Group, STAR India (Regional Network), The Times Of India to name a few. Additionally, following his passion Mr. Mukherji is also affiliated with leading media institutes like Xavier Institute of Communication (XIC), St. Paul’s Institute of Communication Education (SPICE) & EMDI as a mentor and a coach.

As per Ethinos, His expertise across digital, sales, customer experience, etc at scale will accelerate the company’s drive to innovate in a way that is relevant to the customers and inspiring to the partners. He will be instrumental in building on the company’s outstanding reputation to professionals and clients.

Brijesh Munyal, Joint Managing Director, Ethinos commented, “It is an informed decision to have Mr. Arnob on board as we are sure he will play a key role in ensuring synergy across our client portfolio. He brings with him a wealth of experience and hands-on expertise which will raise the bar in the building and managing the dynamic team”.

Arnob Mukherji, Business Head, Ethinos commented, “I am delighted and honored to be part of this great organization. Digital has come of age, especially post the pandemic. At every stage, one will figure challenges and try to fix those in their own ways and Ethinos in a short period has very brilliantly managed to make their presence felt through their work. I am looking forward to working as a team and break barriers while creating new digital milestones”.

