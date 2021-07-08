Filter Coffee Co. bags digital mandate for Olay India

Filter Coffee Co. will be handling the brand’s Digital Marketing and Strategy along with Social Media Management, Content Production, E-commerce Content, Strategy & Curation across all platforms.

Filter Coffee Co. has bagged the digital marketing mandate of Olay India. Catering to women, the brand has managed to stay relevant in the beauty industry for more than a decade. Over the years, It has conceived a wide range of quality products. From day creams and brightening creams to BB/CC creams and serums, they have covered all things skincare.

Some of their renowned collections like Olay Regenerist and Olay Total Effects have garnered massive attention, which has helped the brand become one of the most competitive brands in the beauty industry.

Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder, and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. says, ” It’s a great pride for us to be associated with P&G group. We are stoked to work with a tremendous brand like Olay India. We have a good share of experience working with high-end brands along with a powerhouse of immensely talented minds, so we are confident that we will be able to deliver their expectations. Filter Coffee Co.’s creative ideas resonate with the brand’s vision and we are looking forward to working with Olay India as it has full potential and deserves to become an influential brand in the digital sphere. Look forward to an amazing long-term relationship.”

Also Read : GBKC Global assigns Brand Strategy, Digital and Creative mandate to ANTS

Debraj Paul, spokesperson of Olay India said, “Olay India has always chosen the best, be it products or people. The creative team seems to resonate with the brand’s vision, so I’m excited to be working with a great digital agency like FCC on the digital front. I’m quite confident that they have the right set of hands to help us establish our presence online even further. It’s going to be a great collaboration so I’m looking forward to it.”

Comments