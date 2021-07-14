Gas-O-Fast launches multi-lingual campaign ft. TV personalities

Gas-O-Fast depicts its offering by driving the importance of acidity free celebrations in their new campaign featuring Rakesh Bedi and Guddi Maruti.

The video campaign by Gas-O-Fast has been launched in five regional languages – Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, and Gujarati, considering geographics where the antacid category holds the maximum share, according to the brand. Rakesh Bedi and Guddi Maruti, well-known faces in the film and television industry are the protagonists in the narrative.

The campaign will be run across digital and social media platforms, garnering massive reach and frequency. The video advert uses the narrative of a couple excited to enjoy their anniversary by cooking and eating homemade delicacies and adding Jeera in every meal as its active ingredient, to ensure there is no stoppage to the celebration.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing of Mankind Pharma said, “Gas-O-Fast has always been instrumental in adopting the regional route to connect with every segment in society & speak to people in the language they prefer. The idea behind the regional strategy is to establish a direct connection with the audience through personalized content. This new campaign with Rakesh Bedi and Guddi Maruti does exactly that, where we aim to reach out to every segment of our multilingual audiences.”

The brand also has ambassadors like actor Saurabh Shukla, known for his performances in the film industry, and regional brand ambassadors, such as Biswanath Basu in the east and Brahmanandam in the south.

