In the new role,Vijay Shankar will manage the brands like Guardian GNC and OCA and shall report to Premkumar Iyer, Vice President- National Operations.

Gozoop has appointed Vijay Shankar as Group Director – Brand Communications. Vijay has a demonstrated experience of 11 years’ across mainline, digital as well as experimental marketing and advertising.

As a Digital Lead in his previous stint – Ketchum Sampark, Vijay was leading client relations for key brands and has built strategies by providing creative integrated solutions for brands like Skoda, Bajaj, PMI, and Bharat Serums & Vaccines amongst notable others. During his formative years, he has worked with Ogilvy & Mather, Jack In The Box, VMLY&R where he contributed to award-winning campaigns, brand solutions, and business development. Vijay has worked on brands like HUL, Organic Harvest, CIPLA, Cadbury, STAR Channel, TATA SKY, Google, Asian Paints, ICICI, Bharti Axa, and Johnson & Johnson.

Talking about his appointment, Vijay Shankar said, “I have always been a curious advertiser. I question, challenge, and provide solutions at every step. In this digital world where everything is constantly changing, it is essential to upskill and stay abreast at all times. Joining Gozoop is an important stepping stone where being in an environment that is best in class culture, amazing minds, and kind people working in collaboration with one aim – to serve the brand to make its impression, and impact the business. Gozoop is an unconventional agency that performs as an extension of the brands they work with. It is an ideal place to fuel my creativity and with this collaboration, we are hoping to create impactful digital footprints in the advertising world.”

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said, “Vijay comes with rich industry experience of not just digital marketing but traditional and experiential marketing as well. Above all, he is a great guy to work with and I am sure he will help transform brands in this new world”

