Instagram rolls out sensitive content controls for users

Instagram recently announced the launch of its sensitive content controls which allow users to decide what kind of content qualifies as sensitive for them and how much of it they wish to see in the Explore section of the app.

Instagram has rolled out features with the aim of protecting the users from online bullying and advocating personal safety with the launch of features such as ‘restrict’, ‘hide’ comments, and more. The recent update will further help the platform in this direction when the viewers will be able to limit any sensitive content that appears on the Instagram Explore page that curates content for users according to their choices and preferences.

Additionally, the community guidelines, work towards omitting hate speech and other non-conducive content that might present a risk of harm to people. However, in spite of these features in place, the app has received mixed comments from users about their experience on the app. The new controls help users take matters into their own hands.

In the latest blog post, Instagram shared, “We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see on Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see.”

The new sensitive controls allow users to make a choice on how they consume such content that might be potentially upsetting to some people, such as content that is sexually suggestive or violent.

Initially, Instagram accounts will be set to the ‘default’ limit sensitive content mode. To adjust the manual Sensitive Content Controls, users have to follow these steps:

Go to your profile

Tap the Settings menu in the upper right corner and click on Account

Then tap ‘Sensitive Content Control’ where you can decide whether to keep the setting at its default state (‘Limit’) or to see more (‘Allow’) or less of some types of sensitive content (‘Limit Even More’). According to the platform, one exception to this ‘Allow’ option is that it will not be available to people under 18.

The users can change their selection at any time.

