Instagram launches Security Checkup to resecure hacked accounts

Social media accounts have always been vulnerable to bad actors who gain unauthorized ownership of handles; to allow users and streamline the process of securing back a hacked account, Instagram has launched Security Checkup and more protective options.

Checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information, and updating recovery contact information, are a few ways Instagram will allow the user to secure back their accounts through Security Checkup.

Email ID, mobile number, login, and recovery contact information would be required to complete the security check. The platform has also outlined a few more ways to keep the account secure:

Two-Factor Authentication

For the unacquainted, 2FA is an added layer of security that requires users to enter an extra piece of information such as date of birth to login into an account or use a physical security key that only the user would hold.

In the coming weeks, users will be able to use WhatsApp numbers in certain countries for 2FA, users can also use authenticator apps like Duo Mobile or Google Authentication.

Login Request

Once login requests are enabled, users would receive an alert when someone logs in to their account from an unrecognized device. The alert would apprise the user about the device and its location, and the user can approve or deny the request.

