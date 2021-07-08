iVIPANAN bags social media mandate for Pure Emotion Chocolates

As per the mandate, iVIPANAN shall help PURE Emotion Chocolates build its brand identity digitally through social media marketing strategies and more.

iVIPANAN, a Surat-based digital marketing agency has been designated as the social media marketing partner for PURE Emotion Chocolates. The mission is to create a successful marketing plan to help the brand grow digitally.

Started by Madhulika Chocolatier, now a renowned expert of baking and pastry arts, commended her business with experience and expertise bringing to life the Pure Emotion Chocolate, located at Regent Mall, Ghod dod Road, Surat. She conducts personalized classes and provides training to all the enthusiasts who love baking.

Madhulika Roy, Owner, Pure Emotion Chocolate, said, “The competition in this baking industry had rapidly increased during this pandemic. Our expectations from iVIPANAN are very high. We are assured that their exclusive marketing strategies will help our company grow digitally and build a social presence of our brand online.”

According to Bhautik Sheth, Owner, iVIPANAN, said, “Like other industries, the baking industry in India is facing fierce competition after the pandemic. Many people in Surat had started selling cakes from home. This is the time when you need to create a strong digital presence. We plan to spread brand awareness globally by leveraging through social media platforms.”

Isha Raval, Sr. Manager, iVIPANAN, said, “This pandemic has opened new opportunities for the baking industry to grow their business worldwide. We aim to spread their business by forming their brand value through effective social marketing techniques which will benefit them to reach out to more audiences globally.”

Comments