‘Kuch toh gadbad hai, Daya’ moment of Netflix with the CID cast

Netflix has been creating content assets with characters and actors that have created a stir in the digital world. In line with the trend, Netflix released a short film ‘The Ultimate Kaunspiracy’ with the legendary star cast of CID to promote their latest release Haseen Dilruba.

The murder mystery movie ‘Haseen Dilruba’ released on Netflix last week. With CID fame Aditya Srivastava playing the role of the investigating officer in the movie, Netflix released “The Ultimate Kaunspiracy” to spice up the buzz around the movie.

In true CID style, the star cast of the show solved a ‘Kaunspiracy’, solving an intriguing murder mystery. The idea was to leverage the popularity of the show, not just on the channel, but even within pop culture.

In the short film, Inspector Rawat, played by Aditya Srivastava seems to face difficulties while solving a case. Following this, he seeks help from the legends of the game. Bringing on to the table, years of popularly consumed content, Netflix aimed at targeting the viewers with the nostalgic CID feels, while creating conversations around their new release, ‘Haseen Dilruba‘.

Netflix’s content marketing game has been on an upward journey since the launch of the OTT platform in India. Ranging from their desi version of House of Cards to the recent Behensplaining and app charades content pieces with Mismatched’s star cast, Netflix has been creating content assets with characters and actors that have created a stir in the digital world.

