Madison Media acquires digital agency Crow’s Nest in Kolkata

Under the arrangement, Crow’s Nest will fully integrate with Madison Digital and operate as Madison Digital Kolkata with Samrat Mukherjee reporting to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital.

Madison Media announced that it has fully acquired Kolkata-based full-service digital agency, Crow’s Nest.

Crow’s Nest was founded 14 years ago by Samrat Mukherjee, a well-known person in the Kolkata marketing and digital space. The Agency has a staff strength of 40 people and counts among its clients Bandhan Bank, Zee Bangla, Vivo West Bengal, M P Birla Group, and several other reputed clients. Crow’s Nest offers 360-degree digital solutions.

Says Samrat Mukherjee, “We are thrilled to be joining with Madison World. With our creative strategy, media, and digital content creation strength, paired with Madison’s core of media, data, and analytics, we truly believe to deliver the most value to our clients. May new ambitions be laid. May new dreams be hatched. May this new association go miles as the Crow flies.”

Says Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, “I am delighted to welcome Samrat Mukherjee and his team into the Madison fold. Many companies find Madison to be a good collaborative partner to grow their business independently with our support. A few more collaborations are on the cards in the area of Digital, PR and Creative”.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media, “In keeping with our Digital growth acceleration we are thrilled to welcome Samrat and his vibrant Crow’s Nest team into the Madison fold. Not only will Crow’s Nest help grow our overall Digital practice in Kolkata Office, but it will also add considerable heft to Madison’s Social, Content and Creative agenda.”

Says Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital, “I am very excited to have Samrat become a part of Madison and my team. This deal will make us one of the largest digital players in the Kolkata market and am looking forward to a long a mutually rewarding partnership”.

