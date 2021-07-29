Network Digital bags multiple accounts over the last quarter

As part of these mandates, the Network Digital team will be responsible for providing digital solutions to fuel the growth and strengthen the online presence of brands like Margo, Henko, Ujala and more .

Network Digital has bagged multiple digital businesses over the last quarter. Its new wins include Margo, Henko, Godrej Security Solutions, Blue Dart, Freshwrapp, Ujala, Amrita Vishwavidyapeetham, Everlast Aluminium Roofing Sheets, and Fuji Silver Tech among others.

The full-service digital agency offers a spectrum of services including social media marketing, digital strategy consulting, campaign strategy, paid media and performance marketing, programmatic campaigns, websites, UI/UX design, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).

Also Read : Bluebot bags the digital creative mandate for Simplilearn

Manan Shah, VP, Network Digital, said, “We are thrilled to be the partner of digital growth for all these brands and are very excited about the new wins. We appreciate the trust bestowed upon us and we are looking forward to creating some good work with our full-service digital offerings for our clients.”

Vinod Nair, Managing Director of Network Advertising says, “Digital is a core component in our integrated offering to our clients and I am delighted with these additions to our business. It also further reinforces our belief in providing truly integrated solutions to our clients.”

Comments