Nike unveils ‘Best Day Ever’ campaign ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Nike’s Best Day Ever campaign sheds light on celebrating sports and advoctaes that every sport has the power to inspire, build a community, and foster a way to connect.

As the Tokyo Olympics approaches, Nike’s latest campaign brings out optimism celebrating the spirit of sports. Created by Wieden+Kennedy, it’s the latest campaign from the house of Nike, a brand known to capture the spirit of sports through some of the most inspiring campaigns.

It features American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who hit the headlines recently after she tested positive for marijuana and is now suspended for a month. Featuring Nike elite athletes such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Diede de Groot, A’ja Wilson, Lebron James, and Serena Williams, the purpose behind Imagining a “Best Day Ever” is to create a community to inspire and provide a platform for positive change and help people do sport on their terms.

One of the most important lines from the campaign is “A woman will run a marathon on Mars!” “We will all respect athletes’ mental health,” says the ad. It is a throwback to this year’s French Open where Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the grand slam tennis tournament after she was fined $15,000 for skipping the post-match press conference. She later revealed she was suffering from bouts of depression.

The 60-second spot has crafted the role of women in sports in an unbiased way, giving them good screen space in the entire video. It speaks to the notion that we can create a better future, for all athletes, through the joy of movement and play.

