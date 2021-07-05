Pinterest bans all ads related to weight loss

Pinterest has updated its ad policies to reject all ads ‘with weight loss language and imagery’, as a stance for mental health that tends to get impacted by body image issues.

Pinterest also mentions that the possibility of users feeling added pressure as they rejoin social circles, and the rise in unhealthy eating habits and eating disorders since the pandemic began has also been a contributing factor to ban weight loss-related ads on the platform.

The update is an extension of ad content policies that already prohibit dangerous weight loss products or claims. The new policy excludes ads promoting healthy lifestyles and habits or fitness services and products.

The new policy is has been developed in association with National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). “NEDA is encouraged by this necessary step in prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Pinners, especially those impacted by diet culture, body shaming, and eating disorders,” said Elizabeth Thompson, Interim CEO, National Eating Disorders Association.

She also mentions that NEDA is hopeful that more organizations and companies (social media platforms) reflect upon potentially harmful ad messages surfacing on the medium.

The updated policy will now prohibit:

Any weight loss language or imagery

Any testimonials regarding weight loss or weight loss products

Any language or imagery that idealizes or denigrates certain body types

Referencing Body Mass Index (BMI) or similar indexes

Any products that claim weight loss through something worn or applied to the skin

The clauses are an addition to ad content that is already barred from Pinterest which includes weight loss or appetite suppressant pills, supplements, or other products; before-and-after weight-loss imagery; weight loss procedures like liposuction or fat burning; body shaming; and claims regarding unrealistic cosmetic results.

