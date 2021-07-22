Publicis Groupe appoints Amrita Randhawa as CEO South East Asia

Randhawa will be fully responsible for all the operations of Publicis Groupe in the South East Asia region, from creative to media, influence, production, commerce, data, tech and clients.

With this new role, Publicis Groupe will bring all markets including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand under one leadership. With South East Asia led as one region, Publicis Groupe aims to create more opportunities for all talents and clients, while leveraging the individual strengths of each country.

Her priority will be to drive impact for the clients by aiming to make them win in a platform world. She will be based in Singapore, reporting to Loris Nold, CEO Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Publicis Groupe. Randhawa recently was APAC CEO for Mindshare and Executive Chair for Greater China, a position she was appointed to in March 2018.

Prior to that role, she was CEO of Mindshare China. And before that, she held client leadership roles locally, regionally, and globally on clients including L’Oréal, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Yum! and Nike across Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, and Singapore. Amrita was also with Starcom in Bangalore between 2003 and 2005. She was recognized as one of Campaign Asia Pacific’s 40 under 40 in 2013, and more accolades, and served as an awarding jury member for the Cannes Media Lions and as President of the Spikes Media Jury.

“I am absolutely thrilled with Amrita joining us. She is one of the most admired leaders in our region and a true change agent. She is exactly the progressive leader we need to take on this incredibly important region. She brings superior product expertise, across performance, e-commerce, data, content, and technology to which she adds true leadership and a great understanding of what clients want and need. There is so much ambition behind her joining us”, said Loris Nold, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Says Amrita Randhawa “The opportunity to bring data, technology, creativity, and media together for clients in one seamless offer. The opportunity to lead a region that still has so much headroom for growth for clients. Those are simply not opportunities you can say no to. Add to that how every conversation with Loris and the team at Publicis started and ended with passion, enthusiasm, and commitment to the need to be in service of the transforming needs of clients, not just as a groupe but as an industry, and I was sold. The vision and authenticity specifically around unleashing the best within people to deliver change was refreshing, leaving me impatient to start. I’ve had a dream run at Mindshare with mentors, colleagues, friends, and teams that have made work a joy – they have nothing but my best wishes”.

