Royal Stag celebrates cricket fervor with a quirky campaign for World Test Championship

In a bid to gamify the World Test Championship (WTC) enthusiasm and build on the performance euphoria, Royal Stag rolled out an interesting and immersive consumer activity on Twitter for ardent fans, creating engagement and recall for the brand.

The World Test Championship (WTC) that culminated on its sixth day with extraordinary performances from both the playing teams, kept the fans hooked. Harping on all the excitement surrounding the tournament, Royal Stag as the official sponsor of ICC, rolled out a consumer engagement activity urging users to send their version of top moments with the hashtag #RSMakeITLargeTest in their own unique style.

The activation that ran across social media, primarily Twitter saw cricketers, sports and celebrity influencers acting as advocates to influence the whole campaign conceptualized and executed by Wavemaker India. The #RSMakeITLargeTest campaign brought interesting analytics, data, advocates and content to the forefront managing to rise above the clutter of cricket conversations on Twitter.

The Royal Stag donned the role of the main quiz master for the entire duration of the test match imbibing some large moments which shaped the result of the finale. The brand picked top moments which were game changers in each session and leveraged its distribution channels of influencers and cricketers alike to reach out to the Twitter universe wherein they had to choose from the moments curated by Royal stag.

He is turning it around for India. Go Ash Go! My #RSMakeItLargeTest moment is Option E- Ashwin’s breakthrough. What's your pick? Participate in #RSMakeItLargeTest contest daily from 18-22 June & stand a chance to win ICC T20 WC tickets!* @royalstagmil #collaboration *T&C Apply https://t.co/D64EqrYQb9 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 20, 2021

Here are my #RSMakeItLargeTest moments. How many of you picked the same?



Remember guys, you can still win!!!Keep participating. @royalstagmil

#collaboration *T&C apply pic.twitter.com/fKoZvg8Pup — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 20, 2021

After selecting the moments that seemed large, users were required to send their entries using the #RSMAkeIKtLArgeTest. The results of the disruptive Twitter campaign were announced by Akash Chopra the winners would get a chance to watch the T20 World Cup in UAE in October.

The army of influencers included stellar names such as Jatin Sapru, Shibani Dandekar, Sameer, Nikhil Chinappa, and many more participating in the campaign. The engaging campaign resulted in the official handle of ‘Royal Stag Make It Large’ witnessing massive growth, reaching from 50 followers to a whooping 9k followers on Twitter.

Kyle's disciplined bowling has stolen the show. My pick is option A-Jamieson's lethal spell, What's your #RSMakeItLargeTest moment? Participate in #RSMakeItLargeTest contest daily from 18-22 June & stand a chance to win ICC T20 WC tickets!* @royalstagmil #collaboration *T&C Apply https://t.co/edwRfNJjFb — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 20, 2021

Through a mix of influencers and timely updates from the matches, Royal Stag managed to ride the sports wave while creating buzz around the brand. The brand took a layered approach, with the influencers creating conversations across platforms and handles, all while seamlessly marrying data points with content marketing, fans’ love for the game and effectively leveraging Twitter in an effective manner to drive home the results.

