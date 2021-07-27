Sahil Trehan launches RazorLabs

Based in Delhi, RazorLabs will be focused on marketing and sales transformation, via a range of smart solutions built to dovetail with existing processes, helping in disruption, growth and evolution of the functions.

Former Vice President of AutumnGrey (Grey group), Sahil Trehan has kicked off his entrepreneurial journey with RazorLabs, a marketing technology company as Chief Executive Officer. Sahil co-founded Razorlabs with Shubhankar Nath – CEO and Founder of Razorpod, a full-service digital marketing agency.



The company will also provide data-driven solutions aimed at stronger returns on marketing investment and higher measurability. Talking about his new journey, Sahil said, “With the MarTech & ConsumerTech heating up further, I have been urging to enter this space, to enable marketing & sales to be even more effective and efficient, for businesses across sizes and segments”.



“The core idea of Razorlabs is always going to be providing scalable solutions with data at the center, further, powered by technology to make them localized, and customized to needs. The vision is to have a wide product portfolio across MarTech and ConsumerTech with a mix of both homegrown and global partnerships” he stated further.



Shubhankar said “As an entrepreneur, I’ve always been focused on leveraging the endless possibilities layering technology with creative & data offer. With RazorLabs, the intent is to leverage this amalgamation to drive stronger experiences across the customer journey and incremental value to the marketer.”



At AutumnGrey, Sahil was leading Strategy & Emerging Technology and has created path-breaking work for clients like PepsiCo, Reckitt Benckiser, HP, P&G China, OPPO, Dabur and Microsoft to name a few.

Comments