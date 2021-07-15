Social Samosa takes a look at how brands are leveraging Shark Week, a programming lineup that began on Discovery Channel in 1988 and on social media in 2021.

Over the last three decades, Shark Week has evolved into a phenomenon that brands love. While some support Shark Week with co-branded initiatives and fund collections, others simply join in via social media posts. It gives them a chance to showcase the sustainable aspects of their business and/or participate in a trend that comes with various intriguing and mystery-themed content opportunities.

Discovery Channel started Shark Week back in 1988, with a show called Caged in Fear. It was about motorised shark cages. Over the years, they have added diverse shows to the lineup, helping people understand sharks and their lives better. These efforts have facilitated the bridging of gaps between humans and these mysterious sea creatures.

This year, prominent collaborations include one with Nautica, where the brand is running an Instagram poll to find the shark that would feature in one of their Spring ’22 apparel. Wilson Volleyball and Casely have released limited-edition products for Shark Week enthusiasts and fans. Scroll through to see how other brands leveraged the theme this year.

Wilson Volleyball

Nautica

Weber Grills

Sonic

Southwest Airlines

Georgetown Cupcake

Casely

Cheshire Public Library

Street Sweets

Legacy Rehab

GoPro

