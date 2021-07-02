Are Social Media Admins the new Brand Ambassadors?

Social media admins

Social media admins are the intermediaries that connect the brand to its online audience, but here we explore if they have a bigger role than uploading posts.

Sanket Audhi, Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney outlines the unexplored potential of social media admins and their significance that can shape a brand’s online presence, and how brands can form an efficient social media strategy.

Excerpts from the session:

Social Media Admins = Brand Ambassadors?

  • Social media admins are brand ambassadors that remain behind the scenes, throw lesser tantrums, and come at 100/th the cost of a celebrity
  • They have replaced the customer complaint number at the back of a product, social media is the first response platform, and admins have become an interface to respond to complaints
  • Admins are instrumental in knowing what works on a daily basis
  • They can identify newer avenues, trends, and activate communities
  • Admins have a finger on the pulse of the audience

Also Read: Language, Video & AI: Ajit Varghese on creating value in a social world

Shaping An Efficient Social Media Strategy

  • A brand cannot stick to close to the category code on social media
  • Tap the culture around your brand
  • Take inspiration, but build onto it and recreate in a new manner with forward-thinking creativity
  • Brands can end up succeeding when they listen to their social media admins
  • Advertisers need to stop chasing trends, it cannot be the entire social media strategy, but it works for newer brands to gain engagement
  • Controversy is not the way to drive conversations, good advertising captures imagination
  • Instead of latching onto a culture, try to attract the audience that matches your culture
  • Brand managers are humans too, they need convincing for conducting, give them an explanation on why it’s necessary, find examples to support logic
  • While entrusting admins to manage a brand’s social handle and giving authority to make few decisions without approvals, set a few guardrails such as avoiding political, sensitives, sexual statements, along with do’s and don’ts as per the brand’s tonality
  • Weigh he pros and cons, if the cons weigh heavier, avoid the conversation and resort not adding to the noise
  • Every day on social media is a learning, learn from other brand’s mistakes and achievements

Sanket Audhi shared the virtual stage on Day 2 of Social Samosa’s marquee property SM Live season 5.

You can watch the complete event here.


You may also like:

Indigo Consulting digital marketing teams integrate with Publicis Worldwide
Case Study: How Shaadi.Com’s #WohEkBaat reached 1.4mn Instagrammers on Valentine's Day...
Hopes 360° bags the The Propertist
IPL Brand Winners - 5 lessons every social media marketer can learn from the top5 IPL campaigns
WPP appoints Dave Rolfe as Global Head of Production
Now anyone can go Live on Twitter with Periscope

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Social Audio

content marketing economy Devaiah Bopanna

Amit Malhotra on content ecosystem Youtube

ecommerce marketing trends

AI social

Audio content revolution varun Duggirala

Content diversification

gaming influencers