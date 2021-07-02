Are Social Media Admins the new Brand Ambassadors?

Social media admins are the intermediaries that connect the brand to its online audience, but here we explore if they have a bigger role than uploading posts.

Sanket Audhi, Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney outlines the unexplored potential of social media admins and their significance that can shape a brand’s online presence, and how brands can form an efficient social media strategy.

Excerpts from the session:

Social Media Admins = Brand Ambassadors?

Social media admins are brand ambassadors that remain behind the scenes, throw lesser tantrums, and come at 100/th the cost of a celebrity

They have replaced the customer complaint number at the back of a product, social media is the first response platform, and admins have become an interface to respond to complaints

Admins are instrumental in knowing what works on a daily basis

They can identify newer avenues, trends, and activate communities

Admins have a finger on the pulse of the audience

Shaping An Efficient Social Media Strategy

A brand cannot stick to close to the category code on social media

Tap the culture around your brand

Take inspiration, but build onto it and recreate in a new manner with forward-thinking creativity

Brands can end up succeeding when they listen to their social media admins

Advertisers need to stop chasing trends, it cannot be the entire social media strategy, but it works for newer brands to gain engagement

Controversy is not the way to drive conversations, good advertising captures imagination

Instead of latching onto a culture, try to attract the audience that matches your culture

Brand managers are humans too, they need convincing for conducting, give them an explanation on why it’s necessary, find examples to support logic

While entrusting admins to manage a brand’s social handle and giving authority to make few decisions without approvals, set a few guardrails such as avoiding political, sensitives, sexual statements, along with do’s and don’ts as per the brand’s tonality

Weigh he pros and cons, if the cons weigh heavier, avoid the conversation and resort not adding to the noise

Every day on social media is a learning, learn from other brand’s mistakes and achievements

