Suraj Nagappa joins Rediffusion as Digital Head South

In his role, Suraj Nagappa will be the agency’s Digital Lead in the South of India. He will be based out of Bangalore but will also oversee the Chennai market.

Suraj Nagappa has joined Rediffusion SmartMedia as Senior Vice President. Suraj was last with Isobar, a Dentsu agency. With over 20 years of experience in digital media strategy and planning, Nagappa excels at programmatic-based solutions and RTB.

Of late he has been working on a lot of innovative applications in Search and Mobile marketing. Nagappa’s previous stints have been with Dentsu International, Ogilvy India, Omnicom Group, Dentsu Media, IPG Media Brands, and Mediaturf Worldwide with many years of experience on brands such as Accor Group of Hotels, IBM, Citibank, SAP, Infosys, Honda cars, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

“I am delighted to be joining Rediffusion at this very important juncture when digital as a medium is all set to overtake television in the next 18 to 24 months in India. Rediffusion is readying a completely new team of domain experts in this space and together we hope to move the needle substantially for brands. There are so many opportunities today to more cost-effectively and cost-efficiently target consumers, which can benefit brands through the right use of tools and digital techniques”, says Suraj Nagappa.

Welcoming Suraj to Rediffusion, Navonil Chatterjee, Joint President said, “Suraj has many years of good digital experience. Being based in the hub of India’s Silicon Valley – Bangalore – he is ideally located to access and service all the new age brands coming out from Bangalore”.

Vivek Bahl joined Rediffusion last month as Digital Lead for North & East, based out of Delhi. Bahl was last with Havas Media.

Adds Chatterjee, “Suraj and Vivek are both seasoned professionals. We have more digital experts joining the Rediffusion SmartMedia in Mumbai too in the next few days. Together this team will offer the market digital expertise few agencies are capable of today”.

