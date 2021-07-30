Tokyo Olympics campaigns that cheer on the Indian contingent…

Brands put their best foot forward to support the Indian contingent and bringing out campaigns that vitalize team spirit and pay tribute to the heroes representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics.

Social Samosa pulls together this year’s creative contestants as they push off the starting line in the race for consumer attention with Tokyo Olympics campaigns. After a year of delay, the mega event which keeps the eyes glued to the screen with the aspiration of winning a medal for the country, begun on July 23, 2021. From representing athletes to curating Olympics-special narratives, here’s how brands galloped.

The Official Sponsor of the Indian Olympic Team, INOX Group unveiled the ‘Aayega India’ campaign to support and cheer the Indian contingent. The JSW Group, launched an extension of its campaign, Rukna Nahi Hai, to celebrate and wish team India. The campaign features players like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Bajrang Punia, and Vikas Krishan Yadav who are seen training inside their homes.

Similarly, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) flagged off a series of campaigns under the title ‘Jeet Ka Padak’, which comprises a music video, Olympic quiz, inspirational stories of athletes on social media, and on-ground activities like selfie booths at BPCL’s fuel stations.

P&G extends its support to celebrate love and hard work together by keeping the faith of winning high and respecting the opponent too. The campaigns shed light on how the preparation begins at an early stage. ‘Watching is learning’, Comcast highlights in its campaign, visualizing young kids who wish to win and learn by watching the athletes. The intention is to bring inspiration home for the team of tomorrow.

Here are some of the thrilling Tokyo Olympic campaigns to watch out for :

ASICS -Play for what lies beyond -Sound Mind Sound Body

Jeet Ka Padak – Bharat Petroleum’s Olympic Anthem for India

INOX Group Aayega India Anthem for Tokyo 2020 Olympic.

#RuknaNahiHai – Champions can’t be stopped!

Toofan wahi jo sab #PalatDe

Inhe Dekhoge Toh #FanBannJaaoge | Tokyo Olympics 2020 | MPL Sports Foundation | Team India

Best Day Ever | Nike

RIN – Ab Waqt Hai Chamakne Ka | Hindi

Watching is Dreaming

Love Leads to Good: P&G #LeadWithLove | Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

