True Elements appoints Ved Agarwal as Head of Marketing

At True Elements, Ved Agarwal will be responsible to fuel the demand-generation engine across online and offline channels.

True Elements has announced the appointment of Ved Agarwal as its Head of Marketing.

An MBA alumnus from FMS Delhi, Ved has a proven track record for delivering innovation and growth to the brands he leads. With over 11 years of experience, Ved has held key roles in Marketing and Sales across companies such as Amazon, Marico, ITC & Cadbury. Having previously worked on both digital & traditional ecosystems and worked extensively on category creation, product innovations, brand launches & management of large 1000+ cr brands, Ved comes with robust learnings and skills that will be pertinent to building the brand at True Elements.

“We are glad to have Ved join our leadership team and lead brand strategy & integrated marketing, as we scale rapidly and build a stronger consumer franchise,” said Sreejith Moolayil, Co-Founder & COO at True Elements.

“We believe Ved’s diverse and rich experience across Traditional Trade to Digital & Brand Management will help us in our journey of becoming a 300 Cr brand in the next 18 months. True Elements is at an inflection point and we are excited to have him drive the agenda of strengthening the brand narrative and driving salience to the next level,” added Puru Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO at True Elements.

Speaking on his appointment, Ved Agarwal, Head- Marketing shares, “In an environment where there is immense pressure to experiment with brand values in exchange for rapid scale and growth, True Elements stands out with its brand commitment of staying True to its word and promises. Its rapid growth is not just driven by market & product range expansion, but by enormous earned consumer trust, demonstrated by its consistent repeat order rate of 65%+ since the first year of its operations. I look forward to growing with the brand and building a community of consumers who resonate with the brand’s values.”

On a personal front, Ved is a passionate long-distance runner, a certified scuba diver, an amateur paraglider and a backpack traveller.

