VEGA appoints Eiti Singhal as Chief Marketing Officer

Eiti Singhal VEGA

At VEGA, Eiti Singhal will be accountable for upholding the brand’s status in the market and devise strategies to empower the subsequent wave of growth.


 
VEGA has announced the
appointment of Eiti Singhal as its Chief Marketing Officer. Eiti is a seasoned professional with diversified
experience in building brands, Go to Market and marketing strategies across categories.

Sandeep Jain, Director, VEGA Industries Private Limited said, “Eiti Singhal comes with rich industry
experience, and her expertise will be an asset for our company. We are delighted to welcome her at an
opportune time. I am sure she will play a significant role in transforming the brand in our expansion
journey.

An alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) Ahmedabad, Eiti
has worked with varied industries and her last assignment was with Samsung India. With approx 15 Years of experience as a Marketing Professional in Branding, Product Marketing across Smartphones, E-commerce, Consumer durables, and Retail industry, Eiti Singhal joined VEGA Industries Private Limited in July 2021.


 


