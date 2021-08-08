Aarti Dharmadhikari joins Rediffusion Healthcare

In her new role, Aarti will head the Market Research division and report to Dr. Sujata Mahadik, the CEO of Rediffusion Healthcare. She will be based out of Mumbai.

Aarti comes with an experience of more than 18 years in the healthcare industry, the major part of which has been in market research, working with Synovate (now Ipsos) and IMS Health (now IQVIA).

Aarti is a trained Exploratory and Analytical researcher and has conducted usage and attitude studies, pricing studies, and concept testing for brands and products in the healthcare, pharma, and medical domains. She has also been involved in many due diligence exercises for multiple clients, as also with brand and product launch studies. She has a number of years of experience conducting quantitative studies across pharma brands, medical devices, and hospitals. The research conducted by her has helped clients to get relevant feedback from customers on products, brands & their pricing; and understand the market feedback in detail leading to course corrections and changes in launch strategies.

Aarti’s experience in sales and marketing in companies like Zydus Cadila, Indegene Health, and Bharat Serums and Vaccine gives her an edge in designing and delivering relevant and appropriate market research solutions to healthcare industry clients.

“Rediffusion Healthcare is a leader in medical and pharmaceutical communication for nearly 20 years and has worked with the best of clients in the industry. By being given an opportunity to launch a market research team within Rediffusion Healthcare, I have a wide horizon to perform on”, says Aarti Dharmadhikari.

Welcoming Aarti to Rediffusion Healthcare, Dr. Sujata Mahadik, CEO, said, “We have been asked by many clients to provide market research in addition to our existing bouquet of offerings. With Aarti coming on board, we will be able to plug this gap in our services. I hope that we shall attain market leadership in this domain in a very short period of time as there are very few specialists in this domain. Aarti is a well-experienced research resource and we hope she will provide necessary leadership and direction to this new division of ours.”

