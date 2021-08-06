After layoffs last year, BBH USA moves to growth mode by integrating resources

Indulging in a move that can be seen as a way to stabilise things in the aftermath of the pandemic, BBH is unifying and strengthening its USA presence.

BBH USA has decided to unify their New York and LA resources under the leadership that was recently promoted to head the New York office. President Amani Duncan, Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Callard will now oversee an integrated entity, BBH USA, which will include the two offices, as well as BBH Entertainment. Called the dynamic trio, they will be responsible for the agency’s entire US presence.

When asked about the objectives behind unifying the agency’s USA resources, Amani Duncan, President, BBH USA said, “As we look forward to the post-pandemic landscape, we believe now is the right moment to create a truly integrated U.S. presence, where we bring the best talent from both coasts together to work on our globally recognized clients.”

The New York office of BBH USA has added several new clients to their portfolio this year, including LinkedIn, Martell and Google Shopping. For BBH LA, launching new campaigns with Barbie and Samsung were the highlight of the year.

According to BBH, the move and an integrated leadership will help streamline logistics and daily operations. “We’re confident our integrated approach is the right path for us moving forward,” Duncan told Social Samosa. They are also expected to hire more talent.

However, there is a catch. Last year, both the New York and LA offices of BBH had to reportedly let go of about 20% of their staff. When asked if this step will help stabilise the impact of the pandemic in the long run or if it could be seen as a step towards downsizing in a way that may hurt the aspirations of those who wish to join creative agencies, Duncan stated, “We are in growth mode and hiring nearly 20 positions.”

