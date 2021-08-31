Anand Bhadkamkar quits dentsu India as CEO

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and Chairman India, and Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media and Global Clients will assume interim, day-to-day leadership of dentsu India while the business completes its search for a successor to Anand Bhadkamkar, who leaves dentsu on August 31.

Post significant internal rejigs and a few exits, Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, dentsu India is the latest to move on from the organization.

In an official statement, dentsu India states, “To stay ahead of the growth opportunities and potential we see for our clients and our teams we are moving forward into dentsu India 2.0. This is crucial to realizing our global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world. In the last year, and despite the pandemic, we have started to optimize our portfolio of brands into six global leadership brands, making us more agile and simpler for our clients to access our world-class capabilities and talents.”

With this new structure, dentsu claims to be well-positioned to unlock higher levels of business performance, innovation, and solution-led strategies for its people and for the clients.

Earlier this month, Vinod Thadani joined Dentsu International as Chief Digital Growth Officer for Dentsu Media India and CEO, iProspect India after Rubeena Singh quit the position. Earlier exits from the company include Gopa Menon, Vivek Bhargava, and Gautam Mehra.

