Ants Digital appoints Sai Krishna as Branch Head – South Region

As per the new role, Sai Krishna will overlook the operations of all key markets in the South and also handle digital, creative strategy, planning, and more for the clients.

Ants Digital has appointed Sai Krishna as the Branch Head for the South Region. He will be based out of Hyderabad and will overlook the operations for all the key markets in the South.

With over 15 years of work experience in marketing, creative, advertising across sectors, Sai Krishna joins Ants after working for E&Y where he was responsible for strategic business consulting in the areas of digital communication, client coordination, performance, and process improvement.

A post-graduate from Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Sai Krishna had a stint with EY, Ogilvy, TVS Group, and also worked for the Government of Andhra Pradesh scaling up the communication initiatives to give a fillip to the medical technology sector in the state.

Speaking at his appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital, said, “We are pleased to have Sai Krishna on board. Ants have been consistently moving forward and with his appointment, Ants will reinforce its operations in the southern region. Sai brings a good understanding of the south market and has vast experience in digital, creative strategy, and planning, which will add immense value to our clients and the team while exceeding service levels and client delivery. The South region has great potential and our current client base has given us a lot of confidence to invest more in this market. For Ants, both North and West markets have been performing very well and now South is emerging as a potential market to grow.”

On his appointment, Sai Krishna, Branch Head – South Region, Ants Digital, said, “Ants has been scaling its business in the South market and I am really excited to build and grow this further. South has some very interesting brands and corporate houses. The digital prowess and unique mix of service offerings of Ants will bring value to clients here. I look forward to this association and I am very excited to be a part of Ants.

