Brands celebrate Janmashtami 2021 via witty creatives

From Money Heist to our childhood antics to celebrating Indian atheletes’ performance at Paralympics, brands across social media platforms have created topical spots, celebrating Janmashtami 2021.

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. His birth is celebrated with great zeal and joy across the country. Brands also jumped on the bandwagon of celebrations with Janmashtami 2021 creatives.

Through their creative posts, brands like Bewakoof.com, MakeMyTrip, Dabur, and many more have poured their Janmashtami wishes across social media platforms. These creatives bank on the spirit of the festival and tie it up with the current happenings of the world. The brands have managed to weave in their products and service through these creatives – marking their participation in the conversations around Janmashtami.

Below are a few creatives for Janmashtami 2021 we came across…

Janmashtami 2021 Brand Creatives:

McDonald’s India

Oyo Rooms

Mother Dairy Ice Creams

Upstox

Zomato

Dabur Honey

MakeMyTrip

Ixigo

