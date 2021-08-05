Businesses on Instagram can now view a collection of posts to gather creative ideas

Instagram has launched a new hub on the Professional Dashboard for business accounts on Instagram that displays a collection of organic and promoted posts from other businesses, to garner concepts and ideas that may help their own marketing and content strategy.

The resource would allow businesses to find answers on the Instagram dashboard to questions such as “What should I post?”, “What are other businesses posting?”, “Where should I go for inspiration that is relevant to my brand?”

Small and local businesses may have quality products but may lack resources and expertise to reach a potential target audience with engaging and promotional content. The tool is available for creators too and functions in the same way as it does for a business. Creators and businesses can view insights in a custom date range of up to 60 days.

The new tool intends to be the starting point of conceptualizing a content and marketing strategy by displaying how other businesses are promoting their products on Instagram, so a business that’s starting out can use learnings and creative best practices through them.

How To Use The Tool

Click View Professional Dashboard at the top of the Instagram profile

In the Stay Informed section, click See How Other Businesses Connect with People guide

Scroll down to see how businesses are connecting with people via organic posts or promoted posts

Click into a post to see a feed view of organic or promoted posts

Take note of what makes this post stand out

Think about how one can incorporate these aspects into the business’s content

Design content using the learnings

Create a post to share to on Feed or to promote on Instagram

