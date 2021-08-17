Cadbury Celebrations adds touch of hope with its latest Raksha Bandhan campaign

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, Cadbury Celebrations partners with Social Hardware to help the differently-abled children in its latest Raksha Bandhan campaign.

Cadbury Celebrations has launched its latest campaign for Raksha Bandhan with #MyFirstRakhi in 2021. Every year siblings in India celebrate Raksha Bandhan following the traditional rituals of the sisters tying Rakhi, and the brothers in return gifting a promise to protect her and that bond all their life. This moment of joy, however, is missed by many children with physical disabilities in the country.

Often, these children opt for prosthetic hands to help them build their lives. They typically start with basic prosthetic arms which change over the years as the child grows up and lacks the sense of touch, a very important sensation in their formative years. To make a meaningful difference to the lives of these children and help them celebrate this bond, Cadbury Celebrations has partnered with Social Hardware to develop a unique senor based prosthetic arm that will let children feel the sense of touch, an integral part of growing up.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, Cadbury Celebrations builds on the sentiment of the festival with the campaign film #MyFirstRakhi that aims to beautifully capture the story of a sister and her physically disabled older brother, Shubham who yearns to experience the feeling of a Rakhi tied around his wrist.

As the campaign proceeds, the feeling is turned around as the brother’s wish is fulfilled with a low-cost sensor-enabled prosthetic hand, advised by his doctor. The story sees a sweet end as the dearest older brother spiritedly prepares for the festival, excited to experience his first Rakhi in the most realistic way possible.

Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “For years now Mondelez India has been an innate part of festivals and occasions like Raksha Bandhan, and has redefined the joy of gifting and shared moments with Cadbury Celebrations. Through #MyFirstRakhi, we wanted to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these kids who don’t get to experience festivals as we do. To celebrate Rakhi you need to feel the touch of its threads and hence we provided a solution to give them a sense of touch. With the focus on spreading happiness and banking on the proposition of ‘Kuch Achha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’, the campaign promises a new start for children who have missed experiencing the joy of celebrating this festival in its truest sense.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer – Ogilvy India, said, “Raksha Bandhan is a very special festival celebrated across the country. With #MyFirstRakhi we are helping ensure that every brother who has so far missed experiencing the joy of celebrating this festival, can now feel the bonds of this beautiful relationship on his hand.”

The brand has pledged to provide these low-cost sensor-based hands to many children across the country by continuing to partner with Social Hardware in the coming year.

