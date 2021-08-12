On the occassion of Mother’s Day, Plum invited its followers to celebrate individuals in our life who may not be our mother but certainly look after us like one, through their #LikeAMother campaign.

About the brand

With a fresh series of vegan and clean beauty products that are all about keeping the skin and planet happy, Plum has claimed that people are most beautiful with the skin they are born with. Their products are formulated with the passion to preserve, restore, nourish – and delight – by using some of nature’s best reserves of natural nutrients, in accordance with the science of clean skincare.

Brief

Aligned with the brand’s purpose to add goodness to the world we live in whether through their thoughts, products, actions, or values, this Mother’s Day was observed as a chance to drive this movement in a new direction by extending the celebration of motherhood to all who have showered us with the same Tender Loving Care as any mother.

The objective was to bond with the consumers by aiding in combating the pandemic blues with a new Plum twist to the Mother’s Day celebration.

Creative Idea

The campaign took a humorous take at things that make the women in our lives come off as ‘motherly’, and asked the plum consumers to share anecdotes and typical ‘mom-like things they might do or say.

Execution :

The campaign was launched on Plum’s Instagram handle through a contest wherein consumers were asked to share stories/moments about things their friend/colleague/sister said or did that made them sound or behave just #LikeAMother.

Some really interesting #LikeAMother moments were shared in the form of a fun Instagram reel to amplify the relatability quotient of the campaign.

Best entries were picked and winners were announced on Mother’s Day. Winner’s got featured on Plum’s social media handles and were gratified with a discount offer.

Results

The campaign got over 33.1k impressions, 5.4K + engagement, and witnessed 270+ contest participants.

CMO Quotes

Arushi Thapar, Senior Manager, Marketing, Pureplay Skin Sciences Pvt. Ltd. said, “Every woman has that innate motherly instinct to protect and care for her own, and this deeply rooted ‘be good’ nature perfectly binds with our brand’s purpose to add goodness to the world through thoughts and actions. Stemming from this thought, we introduced the #LikeAMother campaign to celebrate and encourage such strong and instinctive nature in every woman.”

