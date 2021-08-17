Danish Sait dons the Zomato uniform in new campaign

In its latest campaign, Zomato roped in the Bengaluru-based comedian Danish Sait as a delivery partner, who travels the city and shares his experience of the day as a vlog.

Danish Sait dons the red uniform and the signature Zomato gear and goes on to pick up orders from some of Bengaluru’s popular restaurants and delivers them. He travels the city and shares the intricacies involved in a delivery partner’s routine life. At one of his pick-up points, he meets some Zomato delivery partners where they share their fondest delivery memories.

The 8-minute campaign video aims to highlight employee and customer satisfaction along with Zomato’s quality and hygiene assurance. This campaign was released last week on Sait’s and Zomato’s YouTube channels.

In the past, Zomato has also collaborated with content creator Sakshi Shivadasani, baker and author Shivesh Bhatia where they shared weird food combinations and their favorites. Last year, the food-delivery platform roped in some Bollywood actors like Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Ananya Pandey where they talked about food, food, and food.

Zomato has managed to mark its presence among its customers with its social media strategy packed with humor, their #OrderforMom campaign, a cameo in Tesher x Jason Derulo’s much-anticipated ‘Jalebi Baby’, or its sarcastic take on trending topics via Twitter.

The campaign however coincides with the backlash the brand has been facing as a story around the plight of delivery partners for foodtech brands came to the fore. As of now, the campaign by Zomato starring Danish Sait crossed 53K+ views within 4 days of its release.

