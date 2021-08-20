Vinod Thadani joins Dentsu International as DGO, Media – India & CEO, iProspect India

Vinod Thadani will report to Divya Karani, CEO of Media South Asia. He comes from Mindshare Worldwide where he functioned in the capacity of Chief Digital Officer, Mindshare, South Asia.

Dentsu International, strengthening its leadership roster, has added Vinod Thadani as Chief Digital Growth Officer for Dentsu Media India. The news comes close on the heels of the leadership restructuring of Dentsu’s creative and media profiles, coinciding with the exit announcements from Vivek Bhargava, Rubeena Singh, and Gopa Menon from the group.

Speaking about the development, Divya Karani said, “Vinod is a strategic addition to our future-forward business design. His values and commitment to innovation resonate with all that dentsu stands for. I am fully confident his exceptional and in-depth mastery of digital will help our clients’ business scale new frontiers.”

Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer, dentsu Media India & CEO iProspect India commented, “I am excited to become an integral part of this network and look forward to the journey ahead. My contribution in dual capacities will be an opportunity to offer excellence and best-in-class services to all our clients especially in the space of Digital-Performance, Data-Driven Marketing, Ecommerce, Marketing Effectiveness & Creative. There is scale, specialization & integration at the core of our offerings & through this journey, my goal is to pursue growth for our clients and the network.”

Dentsu India also restructured its CXM business, launching a unified Merkle-led CXM proposition which will be headed by Anubhav Sonthalia, in addition to his current role as CEO, Sokrati.

