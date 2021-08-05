Domino’s India urges people to get vaccinated in its latest campaign

Conceptualized by Schbang, the latest campaign of Domino’s India features Osho Jain in a musical video, highlighting how getting vaccinated can help beat the pandemic.

Domino’s India and Schbang have joined hands with Indian musician Osho Jain to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through their latest #HaathBadhaoIndia #VaccineLagaoIndia campaign.

The music video, issued in the public interest, encourages the nation to act collectively as a community to beat the virus with the help of vaccination.

The musical, ‘Kitna Kuchh Karna Hai’ showcases a dismal Jain, reminiscing old times when one could go out freely, travel, go to college, meet with friends, showcased in the form of illustrations throughout the video. As the campaign proceeds, the illustrations showcase real stories collected from people through Domino’s social channels about how they would like to participate in activities post-vaccination. The video ends on a positive note with Jain securing a slot for the vaccine and encouraging everyone to book a slot for themselves.

Sandeep Anand, CMO, Domino India, commented, “With this campaign what we really wanted to do was create a positive movement towards vaccination by giving people a sense of all the things we can go back to doing in a post covid world – it’s all about love, friendship, and happiness.”

Commenting on the video, Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang, said, “This digital campaign is a collaborative effort of artists, illustrators, musicians, and filmmakers. I hope the music by Osho Jain inspires young India to get vaccinated.”

