Dunzo features Sunny Deol in its new #DunIn19 campaign

Dunzo, the delivery services app released a campaign to create awareness about its latest service offering amongst consumers, with Sunny Deol recreating his popular character from the 90’s from the movie, Damini.

The ‘tareekh-pe-tareekh‘ monologue recited by Hindi film actor, Sunny Deol, has once again taken the centre stage with the campaign #DunIn19 by Dunzo. A frustrated Deol complains about the laxity of grocery stores and expresses his dissatisfaction via his signature dialogue, “Tareekh pe tareekh…”, and then brings in the brand’s new offering.

Conceptualized by the in-house team and video production by Basta Films, the campaign aims to highlight the features of Dunzo such as quality checks, freshest products, and quick delivery. This is the first time the brand has delved into campaigning with a celebrity and venturing into video adverts.

The campaign was first teased with Sunny Deol dropping a BTS two days before the release of the main video. The BTS video showed Sunny practicing the dialogue and referencing the line, Indranagar Ka Gunda’ from CRED’s infamous Rahul Dravid ad.

The campaign video which has been released on Dunzo’s YouTube channel and Sunny Deol’s Instagram account crossed 500+ and 82K+ views respectively on both platforms. In the past, Dunzo launched campaigns such as ‘Humans of Dunzo’ where common people spoke about their life and shared moments with the brand. Several campaigns by Dunzo have also revolved around their delivery executives.

