How Flipkart leveraged the artist community to collaborate with Moto for the launch of new Moto Edge series

The Twitter influencer campaign witnessed Flipkart engaging with independent music artists across the country to lead the unveiling of Motorola’s new Edge series smartphones thus creating buzz and mystique around what’s brewing.

On August 16, Flipkart took to Twitter announcing that it’s launching a new vertical, joining hands with 13 national and international bands. The twitterati were left confused about what’s in store wherein a few guessed a probable music festival or concert being dropped by the e-commerce platform.

Banking on the buzz, Flipkart later unveiled an influencer-led activity, where prominent independent artists and bands shared their excitement around the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 series which includes, Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

⚠ Attention⚠

We’ve got 13 bands on board for one banger scene!

We are opening up a brand new section with 13 national and international bands! On this note,

can y’all guess the bands? A huge surprise awaits. #FlipkartBandWagon — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 16, 2021

The independent music artists and bands engaged with Flipkart’s tweets around its collaboration with the 13 bands, triggering their followers and adding to the intrigue.

The campaign is based on the insight that the independent music scene in India is steadily on the rise and a lot of artists are being launched by multinationals. Further, the Motorola Edge 20 series has the highest 5G bands in the country -13, leading to the brand and Flipkart tying up with 13 artists.

This included names like Dualist Enquiry, Swarathama, Karsh Kale, Arjun Harjai, Indian Ocean Band, Shibani Kashyap, Indus Creed, Parikrama, Anshuman Sharma, DJ Shadow Dubai, Aksh Baghla, DJ SA, and BOLT.

Looks like everyone joined the #FlipkartBandWagon! Presenting cutting edge technology with the all-new

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. Just Launched On Flipkart!! @motorolaindia #FindYourEdge https://t.co/dLnRZmON8r pic.twitter.com/7pE8IsZSoV — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 17, 2021

The influencer activity was amplified with the hashtags #FlipkartBandWagon and #FindYourEdge that saw the participation of the artists and their followers in equal numbers.

The Motorola edge 20 fusion will go on sale from August 27, 12 PM and through the campaign, the brand managed to create buzz, intrigue, and excitement.

Flipkart managed to harp on the impact of influencer marketing with a clutter-breaking idea, that goes beyond using influencers as merely tools of amplification but also inculcates them in their marketing strategy as assets.

