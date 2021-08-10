Gaana shuffles leadership; appoints Sandeep Lodha as CEO

As per the update, Gaana has roped former Times Internet executives Vivek Pandey as COO, and Ram Awasthi as CTO. The brand aims to further strengthen its management with Sandeep Lodha as its new CEO.

Gaana has strengthened its management by appointing Sandeep Lodha as its new CEO and roped in former Times Internet executives Vivek Pandey as COO, and Ram Awasthi as CTO. All three leaders bring with them almost 60 years of rich experience to provide Gaana with the growth impetus.

Speaking on the announcement, Gautam Sinha CEO, Times Internet, said, “The Indian OTT ecosystem is about as exciting, dynamic, and competitive as it has ever been. We have seen an amazing batch of OTT brands develop and flourish over the last few years, and we have seen unprecedented interest from global companies keen to tap into the Indian consumer opportunity.”

“At Gaana, we are equally excited about our next stage of tech-led relationships with users, content producers, and advertisers Gaana. Our new CEO Sandeep’s experience leading hyper-growth brands like Disney & OYO, Vivek’s 360-degree product, growth and monetization experience, and Ram’s strong & visionary leadership in technology make us believe we can achieve the audacious goals we have set for the brand in the coming years”, he added.

Having worked in the media & entertainment industry, Sandeep has 22 years of rich experience in scaling brands in hyper-growth sectors with Disney, Bain & Company, Weddingz.in & Intel Capital.

Vivek has been the Vice President of Revenue Strategy and Analytics at Times Internet, also managing TIL’s AdTech stack. He has also been instrumental in major digital transformations at companies like Tata Cliq, MakeMyTrip, and Indiatimes Shopping.

Ram has experience in envisioning and delivering a broad range of distributed, Internet-scale, and real-time applications. In his earlier role, he was responsible for leading new business initiatives & setting up high-performance technology teams & evaluating tech stacks for different business units under Times Internet, technology, and more.

