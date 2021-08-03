Grapes Digital expands footprint in Bangalore

Grapes Digital

With the Bangalore expansion, Grapes Digital will look towards emerging business areas for newer possibilities and help with the evolving needs of the clients. 

Grapes Digital has announced its expansion by strengthening its first-ever team in Bangalore. The agency has currently closed in on a couple of key leadership roles.

The agency is planning to increase its headcount by hiring over 150+ employees across various roles this year. In the last few months, the company has been on an expansion phase and has added new members in both the offices, Delhi and Mumbai. All the new employees will work from home because of the COVID-19 situation.

Also Read: Grapes Digital bags the Digital AOR & Communication Mandate for Supertails.com

Speaking on the expansion, Himanshu Arya, Founder, and CEO, Grapes Digital, said, “In the last few months, there has been a considerable increase in spending on digital marketing by brands, and we expect a 2x increase in our revenue by the end of the current financial year. With this expansion, our objective is to expand our client base and offer the best and innovative solutions to our clients.”

“We have managed to build a strong presence in Delhi and Mumbai. Hence, the next crucial step to expand the company’s base is to have our presence in Bangalore, the market caters to a host of start-ups and businesses in India. With this expansion, we will serve as a hub for the southern region as well”, he added.


You may also like:

Bangalore International Airport appoints dentsumcgarrybowen India as lead communication partner
91% companies surveyed had a content marketing strategy: SEMrush report
Make-up Designory collaborates with Rohan Shrestha to break stereotypes
#Opinion Impact of Union Budget 2018 Indian digital ecosystem
#Infographic: 10 Social Media Advertising tips for Content Marketers
Future Gazing: Exploring digital advertising avenues outside the box

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

digital mandate

bharat khatri

Media.Monks

1702 digital

digital mandate for social beat

Publicis Sapient

Dentsu ACKO

Ruchika Gupta Luminous