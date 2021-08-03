Grapes Digital expands footprint in Bangalore

With the Bangalore expansion, Grapes Digital will look towards emerging business areas for newer possibilities and help with the evolving needs of the clients.

Grapes Digital has announced its expansion by strengthening its first-ever team in Bangalore. The agency has currently closed in on a couple of key leadership roles.

The agency is planning to increase its headcount by hiring over 150+ employees across various roles this year. In the last few months, the company has been on an expansion phase and has added new members in both the offices, Delhi and Mumbai. All the new employees will work from home because of the COVID-19 situation.

Speaking on the expansion, Himanshu Arya, Founder, and CEO, Grapes Digital, said, “In the last few months, there has been a considerable increase in spending on digital marketing by brands, and we expect a 2x increase in our revenue by the end of the current financial year. With this expansion, our objective is to expand our client base and offer the best and innovative solutions to our clients.”

“We have managed to build a strong presence in Delhi and Mumbai. Hence, the next crucial step to expand the company’s base is to have our presence in Bangalore, the market caters to a host of start-ups and businesses in India. With this expansion, we will serve as a hub for the southern region as well”, he added.

