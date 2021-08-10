HDFC Securities assigns digital mandate to Puretech Digital

As per the mandate, Puretech Digital will manage the social media exposure, brand image and public awareness to bolster HDFC Securities’ digital footprint.

HDFC Securities onboarded Puretech Digital to manage its content and social media mandate. The brand will work closely with Puretech Digital to create compelling investor awareness campaigns across multiple digital platforms. Puretech will create and manage a wide variety and format of content across its various social media platforms. A large part of this content strategy will pivot around video and vernacular.

The goal behind the mandate is to use digital platforms to drive greater engagement with users and create financial awareness at a time when more Indians than ever before are investing in financial assets.

“The rise in interest in the stock market presents an opportunity for and puts the responsibility on the financial-services industry to educate investors, especially as more youngsters try to navigate the world of equities in the hopes of achieving their financial goals,” said Gagan Singla, CMO & CDO, HDFC Securities, adding that social media, video and vernacular are great ways to reach both first-time and seasoned investors. “We are working with Puretech Digital on optimizing and driving excellence throughout a customer’s financial decision journey while assisting them to leverage from our more than two decades of capital markets expertise and experience. We are sure that our leadership in research translating into digital content will provide ease of stock market picking for our customers and a wider audience.”

“Digital platforms offer an incredible opportunity to create greater investor awareness through knowledge-based content,” said Prashant Deorah, President, Quantent, and CEO and MD, Puretech Digital. “Puretech and HDFC Securities are working collaboratively to drive better outcomes across the marketing funnel, be it through content, search, or social media. “

