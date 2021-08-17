How to enable Customer Reviews for Services on LinkedIn Profile

LinkedIn users who have enlisted the Services they provide can now display Reviews & Ratings given by their clients, as customer testimonials to build trust with potential patrons.

Review for services enlisted on LinkedIn can be managed by professionals through the ‘Service Page, these users can also send out review invites to encourage past clients to share their experience. The feature is currently only available on the desktop.

Once a LinkedIn Service Page has been created, and the professional starts providing services, they can invite up to 20 past clients (who must also be first-degree connections) to write a review about the service.

How to invite clients to review a service:

Web

Click the Profile icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage

Click the View Profile button

Click the Providing services module at the top of your profile

Click the Invite to review button

Select a service category

Click the Next button

Click the checkbox next to the relevant past client(s)

Click the Invite button

Android & iOS

Tap the three horizontal bars icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage > View Profile

Tap the Providing services module at the top of your profile

Tap the Invite to review > service category > Next button

Tap the checkbox next to the relevant past client(s) > Invite button

Reviews will appear in the Profile section where ‘About’ and ‘Services provided’ are listed. The feature will be rolling out gradually, and hence all professionals may not have access to the tool as of now.

LinkedIn users can view all reviews on a Service Page by default, but the feature can also be turned off.

How to turn off service reviews

Click the Profile icon at the top of the LinkedIn homepage

Click the View Profile button

Click the Providing services module at the top of your profile

Click the Edit page button

Next to Review visibility, click the All LinkedIn members slider. The visibility will change to Private to you

Click the Save button

Screenshot Credits: Matt Navarra

Comments