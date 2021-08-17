How to enable Customer Reviews for Services on LinkedIn Profile
LinkedIn users who have enlisted the Services they provide can now display Reviews & Ratings given by their clients, as customer testimonials to build trust with potential patrons.
Review for services enlisted on LinkedIn can be managed by professionals through the ‘Service Page, these users can also send out review invites to encourage past clients to share their experience. The feature is currently only available on the desktop.
Once a LinkedIn Service Page has been created, and the professional starts providing services, they can invite up to 20 past clients (who must also be first-degree connections) to write a review about the service.
How to invite clients to review a service:
Web
Click the Profile icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage
Click the View Profile button
Click the Providing services module at the top of your profile
Click the Invite to review button
Select a service category
Click the Next button
Click the checkbox next to the relevant past client(s)
Click the Invite button
Android & iOS
- Tap the three horizontal bars icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage > View Profile
- Tap the Providing services module at the top of your profile
- Tap the Invite to review > service category > Next button
- Tap the checkbox next to the relevant past client(s) > Invite button
Reviews will appear in the Profile section where ‘About’ and ‘Services provided’ are listed. The feature will be rolling out gradually, and hence all professionals may not have access to the tool as of now.
LinkedIn users can view all reviews on a Service Page by default, but the feature can also be turned off.
How to turn off service reviews
- Click the Profile icon at the top of the LinkedIn homepage
- Click the View Profile button
- Click the Providing services module at the top of your profile
- Click the Edit page button
- Next to Review visibility, click the All LinkedIn members slider. The visibility will change to Private to you
- Click the Save button
Screenshot Credits: Matt Navarra