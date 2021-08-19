Iffort bags digital mandate for Tefal and Maharaja Whiteline

As per the mandate, Iffort will help Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal in curating social media strategy, conducting influencer outreach and online media planning.

Iffort has won the social media marketing mandate for Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal (part of SEB Groupe) home appliance brand business.

Maharaja Whiteline is one of the largest distributed brands in the country and Tefal offers non-stick cookware with a presence in more than 120 countries.

Commenting on the win, Daksh Sharma, Co-founder, said: “ We’re very excited to partner with Groupe SEB India and create a new roadmap on social media for Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal. While Tefal is a globally renowned player, Maharaja Whiteline is a leading brand that doesn’t need any introduction in Indian households. The opportunity is very promising and we’re looking forward to scaling them to new heights.”

Jasjeet Kaur, Marketing Head at Groupe SEB India (Tefal & Maharaja Whiteline) added, “: “We are happy to join hands with Iffort for Groupe SEB India’s Digital Mandate. As a boutique agency focusing on digital and social media we are keen to see the approach they bring for our two brands – Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal. Looking forward to scripting digital success stories.”

