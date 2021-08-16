Independence Day Campaigns 2021 outline the diverse shades of freedom

With restrictions on every step, and containment measures in place, brands reflect upon the chains and shackles created by the pandemic, while celebrating the country’s freedom through Independence Day Campaigns 2021.

The subjective nature of freedom lends itself to being a universal concept that is also individual to each one – theming their campaigns around this umbrella concept, Independence Day Campaigns 2021 this year illustrate the diversified palette of narratives supported with brand integration and tonality.

Tata Tea Premium highlights the unity of India through the cluster of varied cultures, brought to a visual form through #DeshKaKulhad, and an ongoing campaign launched in association with Rare Planet, that promotes the work of local Indian artisans. Painting out this cultural assortment, the brand’s campaign ‘Desh Ke Karigar‘ throws the spotlight on artists upholding region-specific artforms.

Commenting on the initiative Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products states, “Kulhads are an intricate part of Indian culture across the country and most of us would have enjoyed an occasional kulhad waali chai. These Kulhads celebrate and showcase the talent of these Kulhad artists and give a unique chance for all of us to own such a vibrant and colorful art collection while supporting the local artisans”.

#StartKarkeDekho by Upstox weaves their campaign theme around three individuals, an athlete, a dancer, and an artist, emphasizing the importance of taking the first step towards fulfilling a dream and achieving freedom, drawing parallels between taking the first step towards financial independence.

Tata Pravesh brings two musical maestros Swanand Kirkire & Sivamani to compose the musical campaign to outline self-dependence is true independence. The campaign is conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, with lyrics and lead vocals by Swanand Kirkire, Sivamani on percussions, and music video production by Light Bulb Motion Pictures.

Commenting on the creative concept, Arjun Mukherjee, ECD & VP, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Gandhiji had famously said, ‘Be the change you want to see’. The power to make the change, rising above seemingly insurmountable odds, resides deep within us. The song attempts to resurrect that inner dormant strength, freeing us from despair that weighs us down”.

Comfy Snug Fit looks back on the 74 years of Free India where women have had to hide menstrual hygiene in old newspapers, brown paper bags, or black carry bags. The unboxing video unravels the taboos that have chained periods. On a similar note, RIO Pads highlights the freedom of speech that women refrain from using because of such taboos.

#AzaadiJoKalamUthaKaiMile by BIC Cello narrates the tale of three personalities who used education to free themselves from the hardships of life and predestined conditions, with an intent of encouraging the youth to pick up a pen and write history.

Tanveer Khan, Director of Marketing, BIC Cello India, said, “BIC Cello believes education plays an integral role in positively transforming the community. Through these inspiring stories, we urge all young individuals to believe in the infinite power of education and the role it plays in making dreams come true”.

Along with long and short format video campaigns, various brands also tapped the day’s theme with static creatives. Zomato shares the last update given to the British Rule, Snickers shares a tribute to freedom fighters, UPI portrays the visual that is ensuring India remains contactless.

More campaigns and creatives paint the new colors of freedom this Independence Day.

