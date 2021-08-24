India Today Gaming launches new campaign ft. Tiger Shroff

The latest campaign by India Today Gaming featuring Tiger Shroff explains how online gaming can shoot avid gamers to fame while leveraging their aptitude and skills.

With the digital acceleration during the pandemic, the gaming sector witnessed an almost 50% boom in India basis the average time spent by the users. Gaming is no longer just a platform for leisure but is also about agility, skills, and aptitude. To break all taboos surrounding the notion of serious gaming while bringing a more organized approach, India Today Gaming launched its latest campaign featuring youth heartthrob, Tiger Shroff.

Starring Tiger Shroff, the upbeat campaign unveils the brand’s recent initiative, Esports Premier League (ESPL) – a platform aimed at empowering young gamers of the country to battle it out at the nationwide online tournament, as part of the initiative.

Produced by Remarkable, the campaign video features Tiger Shroff in his elements as he is seen indulging in some high-octane workout. As the actor emphasizes how physical movement is the key to fame, the protagonist on the screen is seen introducing him to ESPL – a competitive tournament that can earn fame for gamers, just by moving their thumbs.

The engaging campaign is directed by Ahmad Khan, who has worked with Tiger closely on movies like Baghi 2,3 and Heropanti. Tiger’s limber moves combined with the protagonist’s fine expressions, make for a witty video, one that keeps the viewers engrossed.

In a bid to shatter the stereotypes around gaming, India Today Gaming’s campaign with Tiger Shroff is a step forward towards acknowledging the talent of serious gamers in the country while attempting to establish online gaming as a significant medium for upskilling, earning money and fame, in the process.

