ITC Vivel urges to respect homemakers in new campaign

With its brand philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin, ITC Vivel aims to establish an equal respect for working professionals and homemakers on Women’s equality day.

The last 18 months have reset the world and the way it functions. While the new normal has introduced effective working models for professionals, it continues to be onerous and challenging for homemakers. Women have juggled roles and responsibilities for decades but the discrimination in expectations continues to persist between working professionals and homemakers. In line with this thought, ITC Vivel releases its latest campaign on this year’s Women’s Equality Day.

With its brand philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin takes an inclusive step forward to bridge the gap in expectations from women. Taking the philosophy of #RespectWorkForHome on this day, the brand celebrates the diligent, relentless, and unconditional contribution of homemakers.

In a video-led campaign, Vivel Ab Samjhauta Nahin showcases a nuanced approach to equality. The film shines the spotlight on the various chores that enable smooth process-oriented functioning of a household that is no different than managing work at a professional workplace. It touches upon an important facet of equality and encourages everyone to accord equal respect for both working professionals and homemakers.

The ad film is a collective portrayal of strong women who have made their own choices to ensure the happiness and wellbeing of their families.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, states, “Equality is a fundamental right. However, inequality of expectations often undermines the true construct of equality. Work from home or work from home, both are demanding and frequently require one to juggle multiple responsibilities. With its campaign, #RespectWorkForHome, Vivel Ab Samjhauta Nahin, broaches an important conversation to encourage equality of expectations and respect for everyone.”

