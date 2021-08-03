Key Takeaways from Facebook Q2 2021 Report

The Facebook Q2 2021 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers on the platform and active usage of apps owned by Facebook, here are the key takeaways from the report.

As Facebook expected in Q1, the advertising revenue y-o-y increase in Q2 2021 remains primarily driven by the inflated prices of ad units. On the other hand, Apple’s privacy update did not have a major impact in Q2 but is expected to have an effect going forward.

The CFO Outlook Summary in the Earnings Report states, “Advertising revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 was driven by a 47% year-over-year increase in the average price per ad and a 6% increase in the number of ads delivered”.

In the company’s Earnings Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook also shared the initiative of building a new computing platform and “start to bring the vision of the metaverse to life”, an announcement he had earlier made through a Facebook post.

Also Read: Facebook launches Campaign Ideas Generator for businesses

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) reached 1.91 Bn on average for June 2021, an increase of

7% year-over-year

Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) reached 2.90 Bn as of June 30, 2021, an increase of

7% year-over-year

Family daily active people (DAP) was 2.76 Bn on average for June 2021, an increase of 12%

year-over-year

Family monthly active people (MAP) was 3.51 Bn as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 12%

year-over-year

Total revenue generated accounts to 26,171 Mn USD, a 56% year-over-year increase

Advertising revenue accounted for 29,077 Mn USD, a 56% year-over-year increase

Facebook continues to expect increased ad targeting headwinds in 2021 from regulatory and platform changes, specifically the recent iOS updates,

The iOS privacy updates are expected to have a greater impact in the third quarter compared to the second quarter

Comments