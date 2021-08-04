LinkedIn acquires Jumprope, a how-to videos app

Jumprope will be discontinued from August 20, the website and app would cease to function and be taken down from the app and play store, to continue with the objective of reaching a global community with the acquisition by LinkedIn.

Jumprope intends to aid creators to share their stories, skills, and ideas on LinkedIn. For the unacquainted, Jumprope is a video-based tutorial, How-To, and DIY app that lets creators and viewers share and learn recipes, beauty tutorials, fitness routines, and more.

An integral functionality of Jumprope is along with a platform, it is also a tool, wherein creators can make and edit videos without any prior video editing experience. The functionality when modified for the LinkedIn experience would be beneficial for creators on the platform. LinkedIn already dabbles with several skill-based learning courses, Jumprope’s intuitive video-based format, and tools may further make learning LinkedIn more engaging.

Presently around 2 Mn users engage with and watch Jumpropes on the platform. Jake Poses, Co-Founder & CEO, Jumprope mentions, “This wasn’t an easy decision. We started Jumprope to empower anyone to share their knowledge and passion in an engaging video-based format”

He adds, “We realized we could build something so much bigger if we joined LinkedIn. This truly is an opportunity to fulfill the Jumprope vision of reaching a global community”. Jake Poses will be leading product for creators, video, and stories at LinkedIn, and Travis Johnson, CTO, Jumprope will lead core video engineering.

It is advisable for creators on Jumprope to download their content before the app shuts down on August 20th.

